4 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Killed for Allegedly Stealing Grandparents' Sassa Cash

The police in Temba, Pretoria North, are investigating a case of murder, following a suspected mob justice attack.

A 31-year-old man was discovered dead at his home in Stinkwater on Monday morning, by his grandmother. He was lying on the kitchen floor.

Police spokesperson Constable Herman Moremi said: "It is alleged that the man stole his grandparents' Sassa cards and withdrew their pension money."

Members of the community were alerted and they searched for him, finding him drinking at a local watering hole.

"He was taken to a nearby sports ground where they beat him with sjamboks and golf sticks," he said.

The money had already been withdrawn from the cards.

Police were called to the scene and opened a case of murder for further investigation. No one has been arrested yet.

Officials say they are following any information that could lead to the arrest of those involved.

