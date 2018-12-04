Ghana: 7 Perish in Gory Car Crash ... 12 Others Injured

Kumasi — Seven people, including two Chinese, were killed, and 12 others were seriously injured, when two vehicles they were travelling on, collided at a section between Nyinahin and Akoraboukrom in the Ashanti Region, on Sunday evening.

The Chinese, who died on the spot, have been identified as Li Jianjun, 46, and Wu Xinxiang, 37, and two others too have also been identified as Nana Salifu, 33, driver, and Jacob Sukah, 38.

A police source told the Ghanaian Times here, that another driver, Yaw Amanfo was in charge of a Mercedes Benz Sprinter with registration number GE 801-16 with passengers on board from Kumasi to Bibiani.

At a section of the road between Nyinahin and Akoraboukrom, the the Sprinter bus bumped into a pothole and veered off into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a pickup with registration number GE 7091-16, driven by Nana Salifu.

Jacob Sukah and three unidentified people, including a female, were pronounced dead on arrival at the Nyinahin Government Hospital.

Four passengers on board the Sprinter bus and three on board the pickup were killed.

The 12 injured, who were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where responding to treatment.

The deceased have been deposited at the mortuary of the Nyinahin Government Hospital, and were yet to be identified, but driver of the Sprinter bus, Yaw Amanfo, was said to be in critical condition.