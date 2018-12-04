Ghana: 8 Private Security Personnel Arrested for Failing to Wear Prescribed Uniforms

Eight private security personnel have been arrested by the police for failing to wear the prescribed uniforms, in Accra, yesterday.

The suspects, who were apprehended at Airport and Spintex, both in Accra, are employees of First Watch, Omega Risk Solutions, Stallion Tiger, Escort, Westec, Guo, Epsilon and GES Security Services Companies.

The operation, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kwaku Dompreh, Staff Officer of the Private Security Operations Directorate (PSOD), was to ensure that private security personnel do not wear uniforms similar to that of the state security agencies.

DSP Dompreh, who briefed journalists after the operation, said the companies whose employees were arrested, would be investigated to find out whether they operate with licence.

He said all private security operators (PSOD) in the country were given one year grace period to change to the new uniforms, following a meeting the PSOD held with the Private Security Association Ghana and the Ministry of the Interior, when they agreed that three sets of uniforms would be used.

He said there had been public outcry over the use of state security agencies uniform by some private security personnel, posing insecurity in the country.

DSP Dompreh cautioned companies to comply with the new directive, saying, "A person, who contravenes the law, can be fined not more than one million Ghana Cedis, serve a year prison term or both and licence revoked".

He asked the public not to engage the services of unlicensed PSO, and personnel who do not wear the prescribed uniforms.

DSP Dompreh said the exercise would be ongoing to ensure the companies comply with the directives.

He commended security companies such as YUTEES and Solid Rock for complying at the time of the operation.