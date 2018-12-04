4 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Blitzboks V Nz to Close Day 1 At Cape Town Sevens

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — South Africa and New Zealand will contest the headline match one the opening day of the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday.

The Blitzboks, who finished sixth at the Dubai Sevens last weekend, have been grouped in Pool A alongside New Zealand, Samoa and Zimbabwe for the Cape Town Sevens.

The hosts will open their campaign against Samoa at 12:27 on Saturday, before tackling Zimbabwe at 15:48.

The will face the All Blacks Sevens at 19:56 in the final game on the opening day.

The Kiwis won the title in Dubai last weekend and are also the defending champions in Cape Town.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Ramaphosa Appoints Shamila Batohi as New Prosecutions Boss

President Cyril Ramaphosa has named Advocate Shamila Batohi as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.