South Africa: Blitzboks V Nz to Close Day 1 At Cape Town Sevens

Cape Town — South Africa and New Zealand will contest the headline match one the opening day of the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday.

The Blitzboks, who finished sixth at the Dubai Sevens last weekend, have been grouped in Pool A alongside New Zealand, Samoa and Zimbabwe for the Cape Town Sevens.

The hosts will open their campaign against Samoa at 12:27 on Saturday, before tackling Zimbabwe at 15:48.

The will face the All Blacks Sevens at 19:56 in the final game on the opening day.

The Kiwis won the title in Dubai last weekend and are also the defending champions in Cape Town.

Source: Sport24