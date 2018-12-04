South Africa: Lost Boys of Bird Island - People Fear What Is Not in the Book - Chris Steyn

analysis

Since co-author Mark Minnie's death and the publication of the Lost Boys of Bird Island, new leads have dropped into author Chris Steyn's inbox, all of which have been passed on to Brigadier Sonja Harri for further investigation.

In August 2018, former cop Mark Minnie, co-author of the controversial best-seller, The Lost Boys of Bird Island - about an alleged paedophile ring linked to apartheid-era politicians - shot himself on a friend's farm outside Port Elizabeth only days before the official launch of the book.

Since then, the Boys of Bird Island cold case has been reopened and is being investigated by Brigadier Sonja Harri, head of the Western Cape Family Violence Unit. Harri, who has over 30 years' experience, is respected as one of the finest cops in the country.

It was Harri who guided detectives investigating the brutal murder and rape of 17-year-old Anene Booysen in Bredasdorp in 2013, to name one high-profile case in which she acted as an unseen hand.

It is hoped that this new probe into the alleged abuse of under-aged boys by some of the most powerful apartheid figures of the time will unearth the truth about the murky...