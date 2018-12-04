South Africa: What Is At Stake in Demanding Formal Educational Qualifications in Democratic Politics?

analysis

The attempts to question the lack of post-matric qualifications of DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen evoked some ridicule, but it raises serious questions. To what extent do formal qualifications represent the only way of assessing whether someone is 'educated' or qualified for a job? Can one not acquire qualities that are valuable, outside of formal educational institutions?

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

Factional battles as well as tensions over white control in the DA appear to have led to a focus on the DA Chief Whip in the National Assembly, John Steenhuisen, having no post-matric qualifications. It is interesting that battles to try to secure more positions for black members, if that is the motivation, use the same meritocratic idiom of the DA as a whole, assigning virtues to someone by virtue of formal qualifications.

For many people the issue is not, however, whether Steenhuisen has these qualifications, but the way the DA tends to fetishise formal education and their general disdain for people without such formal qualifications. DA leaders often mock black people who they say vote for the ANC because of ignorance and illiteracy. At the time of the first democratic elections,...