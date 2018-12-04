South Africa: Former U.S. Ambassador Hopes Ramaphosa Has Put SA Foreign Policy Back On Track

analysis

Patrick Gaspard believes a return to 'robust, dynamic, engaged moral leadership' will help South Africa tackle looming challenges in Africa.

America's former ambassador to South Africa, Patrick Gaspard, is greatly encouraged by the apparent shift back towards a more human rights-based South African foreign policy by the Ramaphosa administration.

Gaspard, now president of the Open Society Foundations -- the philanthropic arm of financier George Soros -- is delighted that International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and her spokesperson recently announced that South Africa would vote for a resolution at the UN General Assembly this December, condemning the Myanmar military for gross human rights abuses against the Muslim minority Rohingya people.

In November, when South Africa abstained from the resolution in the UN General Assembly's Third Committee which deals with human rights and humanitarian issues, the government was widely criticised.

But on 22 November Sisulu signalled an about-turn. She condemned human rights violations in Myanmar and announced she would give a directive to South Africa's diplomats at the UN in...