4 December 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Herdsmen Kidnap Oil Firm Worker in Delta

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ochuko Akuopha

A staff of an oil company operating in Okpai, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. Prince Ogbu, was reportedly kidnapped, Sunday, at the Amorji Junction of Ughelli-Asaba expressway.

A source, who preferred anonymity, said Ogbu was intercepted by the armed herdsmen, who he said shot at random into the air.

The source said: "They dragged him out of the car and escaped with him into the bush before he could get help from the police who were alerted on the development."

Confirming the incident yesterday, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, said "Our men are combing the bushes to ensure that the kidnap victim is rescued unhurt.

"Our team is working relentlessly to ensure that the hoodlums are brought to book."

Nigeria

Nigerians React to Buhari's Double

There have been conspiracies and intriguing claims surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari's health and existence. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.