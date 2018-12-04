South Africa: SA Super Rugby Teams to Sport Superhero Kits

Cape Town — SA Rugby on Tuesday confirmed that the South African Super Rugby franchises will play their local derbies in next year's competition in kits inspires by Marvel superheroes.

This is part of a collaboration between SA Rugby, SuperSport, Vodacom and Marvel in an attempt to raise interest among from fans.

The Bulls kit will be emblazoned with the colours of Captain America , the Lions will channel their inner- Spider-Man , the Sharks' kit will be inspired by Black Panther and the Stormers will be wearing Thor's colours. The kit designs will be revealed at a later stage.

"Marvel Super Heroes are among the most loved and recognisable characters in the world, very much like local Super Rugby players and clubs," said Luke Roberts, Retail Director for The Walt Disney Company Africa.

"Whether it's Spider-Man's genius and agility, Thor's strength and endurance, Captain America's honour and strategy or Black Panther's speed and stamina, we are thrilled to collaborate with clubs in this year's South African Conference in Super Rugby, aligning these character attributes with our own iconic teams."

Jurie Roux , CEO of SA Rugby, said this is one of the most exciting developments to the local Super Rugby scene in many years.

"Super Rugby has always been about entertainment and providing supporters with something new, and in 2019 we will definitely achieve that with this exciting endeavour with Marvel," said Roux.

"The global rugby landscape is changing and teams across all continents are trying new things to further raise the interest of fans. We envisage reaching new audiences and gaining new supporters for our franchises and the game as a whole in South Africa."

Gideon Khobane , SuperSport CEO, added: "These are great times in sport with innovation pivotal to success, which is why SuperSport is thrilled to support the Super Heroes initiative."

The true impact of next season will be felt when the real-life super heroes take over the story off the pitch.

With great power comes great responsibility, and the heroes of South African rugby are ready to unleash this as they use their power for good and tackle cancer in a partnership with the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Michelle van Eyden , Vodacom's Executive Head of Sponsorship, echoed the excitement for the forthcoming Super Rugby season and highlighted the importance of giving back.

"Besides the innovation and excitement we will be seeing during Super Rugby in 2019, Vodacom is also extremely proud to be associating itself with CHOC," said Van Eyden.

"Every Super Rugby season, Vodacom partners with an organisation that is in need of support, and with the Marvel partnership, we feel there is a perfect fit between the rugby super heroes we'll see doing battle every weekend on the field and the little super heroes of CHOC who fight a far larger battle every day."

Source: Sport24