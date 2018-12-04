Tanzania: Love Struck Diamond Platnumz to 'Marry' His Kenyan Girlfriend

Photo: Nairobi News

Bongo music star Diamond Platnumz. RIGHT: NRG radio presenter Tanasha Donna.

Bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz has announced that he intends to marry his new girlfriend, Kenyan beau Tanasha Donna Barbieri Oketch who also goes by the name Zahara Zaire.

The singer, who made his first public appearance with Tanasha last Saturday at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport (JKIA) when he jetted for a performance in Thika, said he won't wait long before marrying the lass.

In an interview with Wikienda, Diamond revealed how after being dumped by his baby mama Zari Hassan nine months ago, he approached several women on the possibility of marriage but non of them took him seriously except for the NRG radio presenter Tanasha, who also happens to be hunk actor Nick Mutuma's ex-girlfriend.

HESITANT ON MARRIAGE

Diamond confessed that many women were hesitant to marry him due to his past relationships. Many felt he would use them and later dump them.

But Tanasha didn't judge him, despite his dirty past, but rather welcomed the idea of getting married to him with a lot of seriousness.

"Tanasha is the only lady who showed me some seriousness on the (marriage) idea and I now officially announce that I am marrying her." Diamond said.

The singer went on to heap praise on the radio presenter, stating that he was not only attracted to her beauty but manners as well.

"She got all the qualities of a woman any man would wish to marry. Many of us men only focus on the physical attractiveness of a woman, body shape among other things, which she got as well, but what convinced me more and attracted me is her good manners" Diamond added.