4 December 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Protesting Workers Shut National Assembly, Demand Salaries

Photo: Premium Times
Protesting workers shut National Assembly, demand salaries.
By Kemi Busari

Hundreds of staff of the National Assembly on Tuesday shut lawmakers out of the compound to demand payment of their owed entitlements.

The workeds held placards bearing inscriptions such as 'Omolori is a contractor' 'killing staff with poor condition of service' and 'constitute the National Assembly commission now.'

Sani Omolori is the clerk of the assembly.

The workers, under the umbrella of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, who were chanting songs blocked the entrance of both chambers of the National Assembly.

They vowed not to back down until they received notification of payment.

Nigeria

