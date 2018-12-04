Somalia: AU Envoy Holds Talks With Jubbaland President in Kismayo City

An AU delegation led by the head of AMISOM, Francisco Madeira has arrived in Kismayu, the administrative capital of Jubbaland state.

Jubbaland officials and AMISOM official have received the AU officials at Kismayu Airport.

Officials held talks with Jubbaland authorities on security in Kismayu town.

The sides focused on the liberation of areas under the control of Al-Shabaab.

Both Jubbaland state and AU officials have agreed on Somali military and AMISOM launch joint operations against Al-Shabaab.

Madeira who spoke to the media has commended Jubbaland state for its commitment to stabilize the region.

"We appreciate Jubbaland for its efforts to achieve last peace. The leaders of Jubbaland have put more efforts stepped the security," said Madeira.

The president Madobe has praised AMISOM forces for their commitment to helping the state to defeat Al-Shabaab fighters.

After the meeting, the two leaders accompanied by Mohamed Siyad Adan, the deputy president of Jubbaland and

Hassan Guleid Hassan, Jubbaland Police commissioner attended a ceremony to opened a newly built police station in Farjano suburb.

Among other AU officials who attended the ceremony is AMISOM acting Police Commissioner Ms. Christine Alalo.