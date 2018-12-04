4 December 2018

South Africa: Ramaphosa Appoints Shamila Batohi as New Prosecutions Boss

Photo: GCIS
Advocate Shamila Batohi speaks beside President Cyril Ramaphosa after her appointment as the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority.
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — President Cyril Ramaphosa has named Advocate Shamila Batohi as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Speaking on Batohi's appointment Ramaphosa said: "I am confident that Adv Batohi possesses all the attributes of a capable NDPP. Throughout her extensive and distinguished career, and in the course of the selection process, she has shown herself to be a fit and proper person."

Batohi will start her term in February 2019 after her term at the International Criminal Court expires.

