South Africa: Mazzotti - It's Mrs Malema's Property and She Pays Rent

But growing revelations make clear how the EFF aligns its politics with its money flows.

Carnilinx director Adriano Mazzotti has told Daily Maverick that he rents his Hyde Park property to "Mrs Malema and her family (who) reside in the property which I own together with my partners. Mr. Malema resides in Cape Town. There is an arms-length lease agreement in place which is managed by an independent leasing agent. Mrs Malema leases the property. There is nothing untoward in this arrangement."

Mazzotti would not say how much Mantwa Malema pays for the property, which is close to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Hyde Park home in the old-money suburb in Johannesburg.

"The rental is market-related for a property situated in the area. Mrs Malema pays the rental to an independent leasing agent."

Rentals in the area range from R10,500 for a basic apartment to well over R50,000 for a cluster home, which Daily Maverick understands the property is part of.

