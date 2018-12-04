Ghana: President Swears in Two Members of PSC Board

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn into office two newly appointed members of the Public Services Commission Board.

They are Mrs Janet Amapadu Fofie, who would chair the Board and Mr Michael Nana Yaw Aduhene Adu-Darko.

At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra, President Akufo-Addo administered the Oaths of Office and of Secrecy to the appointees, and urged them to ensure an orderly and efficient Public Service.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the two on their appointment, and reminded them of the importance of the PSC in the governance architecture of the country, saying, "it is your duty to see to it that we have an orderly public service in which appointments are based on merit and integrity of character."

"Your surest guide is your conscience and sense of patriotism," the President told the pair, adding that though the task ahead of them was arduous, they had been carefully chosen because of their vast experience in the public spheres of the country.

"I am very consent in your ability to discharge this responsibility", he said.

Mrs Ampadu expressed appreciation to the President for the opportunity to contribute their quota to developing the nation.

She assured that they would be guided by the values of the PSC, work to the best of their abilities, and would base all their actions on the law to ensure the proper working of the Public Service.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)