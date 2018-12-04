Malawi: Synod Refuses Party Regalia At Chikulamayembe's Burial

Mzuzu — Church of Central Africa Presbytery (CCAP) Synod of Livingstonia on Monday banned political parties from wearing party colours during a sendoff ceremony of late Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe (Walter Gondwe) at St Andrews CCAP Church in Mzuzu.

The General Secretary of CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Reverend Levi Nyondo said the late Paramount Chief was a member of men's guild as such it will be an honor that even during his burial on Tuesday no one should be dressed in party regalia.

"No political party should wear party uniforms tomorrow at the funeral. The deceased was a CCAP member and a member of men's guild therefore we want to see church uniforms only," said Nyondo.

He further said only political party presidents will be allowed to speak at the burial ceremony, and no party representatives will be accorded room.

"We want political party presidents only to speak at the funeral, we do not want representatives since the deceased was a Paramount Chief," he said.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Northern Region Governor who represented the ruling governing party at the sendoff, Kenneth Sanga said the death of the Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe was a great loss to the north and the country in general.

Sanga welcomed Nyondo's remarks that at the burial ceremony no political party should allow its members to wear their party colours.

"I have already informed DPP supporters that they should not wear party colours at the funeral," said Sanga.

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe was born in 1932 and was appointed as Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe in 1978, and he will be buried Tuesday December 4 at Bolero in Rumphi district.