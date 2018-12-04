4 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Miss World Pageant to Be Broadcast Live On SABC 3

Johannesburg — It's confirmed: South Africans will be able to watch the 2018 Miss World pageant as it happens on local channel SABC 3.

The pageant, which is its 68th year, will be taking place in Sanya China, where Miss World South Africa Thulisa Keyi will be competing against contestants from around the world to win the coveted crown.

Currently a favourite in the pageant, Thulisa has walked away as the joint winner in the Designers of the World portion of the competition and placed 5th overall in the Miss World Top Model showcase.

The pageant will take place on Saturday 8 December, and will broadcast live on SABC 3 (DStv channel 193) from 13:00 to 15:00.

