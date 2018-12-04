South Africa: Theunis De Bruyn Ruled Out of MSL

Cape Town — Andrea Agathangelou called it an "honour" to represent the Tshwane Spartans in the Mzansi Super League .

Agathangelou was named in the Spartans squad on Tuesday as the replacement for Theunis de Bruyn , who will miss the remainder of the tournament due to a back injury. It is hoped De Bruyn will return to the fold in two weeks' time.

De Bruyn's misfortune is a huge opportunity for the talented Agathangelou who's become one of the mainstays in the Multiply Titans franchise team in recent seasons.

"It was obviously something I wanted from the beginning. I didn't get selected from the start but the fact that I eventually got the call to play for the Spartans is an honour," the elegant 29-year-old right-hander said.

He has played only 12 T20 matches in his career.

Agathangelou hopes to make an impact in the Spartans team which has won two out of its first six matches.

"I do think I can add value to the side and hopefully at the end of the day help to get those wins."

The Spartans' marquee overseas signing Eoin Morgan had his first practice session with the squad on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's crucial match at SuperSport Park against the Paarl Rocks and Agathangelou is looking forward to sharing the field with England's One-Day and T20 captain.

"He's an absolutely incredible player; he's showcased his skills around the world and his inclusion definitely spikes our chances."

