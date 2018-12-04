Nigeria: Dalung Tasks Young Gymnasts On Discipline

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung has urged young gymnasts to be disciplined, if they desire to have a successful career in the game.

The sports minister made this known at the medal presentation ceremony at the 8th Edition TIG International level system Gymnastics competition organised in collaboration with the sports ministry at the Package B, Abuja National Stadium.

Dalung who was represented by the Director of Federation of Elites Athletes Department at the Ministry Mrs Tayo Oreweme lauded the effort of TIG towards developing gymnastics in the country

"The bedrock for any sports development is grassroots and club participation, because if these two things are not in place, there will be no elite athletes to give us good reputation at the world stage.

"TIG has been winning medals for the country with children at age 15, if we have this same club in the 36 states of the federation, Nigeria will be a force to reckon with in gymnastics."

She also charged the gymnast to be disciplined and mindful of the kinds of thing they eat and drink adding that their future lies on the sacrifice they make today.

The organizers of the competition and Head Coach of the group, Anthony Asuquo says starting the group wasn't easy as he struggled through thick and thin to establish the program for years before collaborations and sponsorship came his way.

"TIG comprises of talented young boys and girls in Nigeria willing to prove to the government and people of Nigeria that we can actually do something on our own," he said.