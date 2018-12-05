Nigeria: ASUU Strike - Another Meeting Between Lecturers, Govt Ends Without Resolving Dispute

Photo: Premium Times

ASUU Strike: Lecturers meet Nigerian govt delegation.

Another meeting between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended on Tuesday night without resolving the lecturers' dispute.

The meeting which held at the Federal Ministry of Education was to find a lasting solution to the ongoing strike by the university lecturers.

At least two other meetings have been held between both parties before that of Tuesday since the strike began.

The union embarked on the strike on November 4 over the poor funding of Nigerian universities and non-implementation of previous agreements by the government.

Speaking with journalists after Tuesday's meeting, the National President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, said both parties are yet to reach a concrete decision.

"For now, we have started to discuss, we are yet to reach any concrete decision. Once we have more information, we will make ourselves available to the press," he said.

According to him, the meeting will reconvene very soon to continue negotiations.

The government's representative at the meeting included the education minister, Adamu Adamu; the permanent secretary of the education ministry, Sunny Echono; a representative of National Universities Commission and a representative from the National Income, Wages and Salaries Commission.

Meanwhile, the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Danielson Akpan, urged both parties to have a common ground so that Nigerian students can resume.

"The two parties should think of the interest of this country and the Nigerian students," he said.