Nigeria: There's Gang Up Against President Buhari - Osinbajo

The vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has alleged that there is a gang up against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo who said this on Tuesday during an All Progressives Congress (APC) national consultative forum in Abuja also said that those who ganged up against the president were frustrated after they had prayed for the death of the president.

He said they were frustrated because the president came back to the country "alive and well, stronger."

According to him, "All of them have ganged up against this one man called Muhammadu Buhari and they have their collaborators, everywhere... in business, politics, religion, everywhere.

"They prayed for him to die, the man came back, he didn't die, the man came back alive and well, stronger,"

The Vice President also said that several persons in the country have decried the Empowerment Scheme, TraderMoni, which the federal government has put in place to aide petty traders.

He said among those who have criticised the FG's economic empowerment is the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

According to him, "If you see the way they are getting very angry about Trader Moni.

"Every time they talk they just get angry but when you take care of the poor people, only those who are evil will complain because these days I hear the Senate President complaining about Trader Moni.

"It was with the approval of the Senate that we should go ahead and do this because that's a very important part of our programme.

"A very important part of our programme is that we must give credit to traders, to those who are doing small businesses.

"But that is also why there is a gang up by dis-credited elite against him.

"As you can see for yourself, there is a gang up. Anybody who doesn't see that doesn't know what is going on".