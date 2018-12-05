Nigeria: UK Commits £38 Million to Improve Learning in Nigeria, Others

The UK international organization, British Council in collaboration with the Department For International Development (DFID) have committed £38 million over three years (2018-2021) to support and improve teaching and learning in Nigeria and over 30 other countries worldwide.

The director of programmes, British Council, Ojoma Ochai revealed this in Abuja during the launch of the 4th phase of British Connecting Classrooms, a global education programme designed to improve learning outcomes across education systems.

She said the programme will be delivered in more than 30 countries worldwide, including Nigeria. "Across the globe, we will train 60,000 teachers and school leaders, and support 4,750 schools to work closely in partnership.

"Over the next three years we will continue to work with the Nigerian government at various levels to provide expert consultancy in line with the nation's education priorities including teacher professional development, effective school leadership and inclusive education."

She added that through Connecting Classrooms, the British Council have delivered the Inclusive pedagogy course to teachers and school leaders in Abuja, Kano state and across 37 Unity secondary schools, introducing them to practical and systemic ways of creating an Inclusive environment in their Classrooms and schools.