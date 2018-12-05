Nigeria: Special Screening for 'Lionheart' At the 2018 Marrakech Film Festival

It's Nigeria to the world! Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, attends the 2018 Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco for a special screening of her film-Lionheart.

The 2018 Marrakech Film Festival shared an image of the actress on the red carpet via their official Twitter page.

La sublime #réalisatrice et #actrice #nigériane Genevieve Nnaji sur #redcarpet du #FIFM, venue présenter son film #Lionheart#fifm2018 pic.twitter.com/0AUTQwzKAa

-- FIFM (@FIFM2018) December 4, 2018

Genevive also shared on her Instagram page various news about her movie, Lionheart, which was bought by Netflix.