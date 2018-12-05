4 December 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Special Screening for 'Lionheart' At the 2018 Marrakech Film Festival

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damilola Dimeji-Ajayi

It's Nigeria to the world! Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, attends the 2018 Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco for a special screening of her film-Lionheart.

The 2018 Marrakech Film Festival shared an image of the actress on the red carpet via their official Twitter page.

La sublime #réalisatrice et #actrice #nigériane Genevieve Nnaji sur #redcarpet du #FIFM, venue présenter son film #Lionheart#fifm2018 pic.twitter.com/0AUTQwzKAa

-- FIFM (@FIFM2018) December 4, 2018

Genevive also shared on her Instagram page various news about her movie, Lionheart, which was bought by Netflix.

Nigeria

My Return in 2019 Non-Negotiable - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged his supporters not to panic, saying his return to power in 2019 is non-negotiable. Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.