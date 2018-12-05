Nigerians Elected You to Fight Corruption, Group Tells President

Abuja — A group, Paradigm Initiative, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sit up in his anti-corruption fight, because that was why Nigerians elected him.

Programme Manager of the group, Adegoke Adeboye, made the reminder yesterday in Abuja at a media parley.

He said the call became necessary following Nigerians poor ranking by Transparency International on anti-graft fight.

Adeboye stressed that the country's fight against corruption does not appear to have made much progress, despite the daily rhetoric on what the government is doing to fight corruption.

He said majority of Nigerians believe that the government has not done enough to reverse the ugly trend.

He said: "As a matter of fact, there is a trend in the polity that suggests that such efforts are focused on its political foes, and may not be deemed genuine enough to address the menace."

The group believes that until Nigeria becomes fully committed to a principle that allows systematic approach in addressing the problem, we will keep going in circles with politicians.

Adeboye said there could be an improved anti-graft crusade, if government institutions adopt the use of technology in service delivery.

"Riding on the momentum of upcoming elections, we are pushing for the commitment to and adoption of e-governance framework by politicians and public office holders on the subject of accountability and anti-corruption," he said.

He urged those contesting the 2019 elections and the incumbents to adopt e-governance to foster transparency and accountability.

Also, the communications officer of CITAD, Salma Abdulwaheed, disagreed with the present status of anti-graft war in the country.

"I don't think they are fighting corruption, because if someone that is not in your party does something wrong, government sends the EFCC after them. But when the person defects to its party, the person automatically becomes a saint," he said.

Abdulwaheed implored civil society organisations and the media to prioritise the fight against corruption.