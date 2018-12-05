Kenya: More Rains Coming in December According to Meteorological Department

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans to expect more rains in December.

In a statement on Tuesday, the weatherman indicated near-average to above-average rainfall in most parts of the country except Kisumu, Kisii, Lodwar, Lokichogio and Lokitaung.

"The rains are expected to cease during the third and fourth week of December; Narok County however, likely to experience rainfall up to the end of December and into early January 2019," the statement read.

The outlook for December 2018 indicates that most parts of the country are likely to experience near-average rainfall with a tendency to above-average. Most of the Northwestern and parts of Southwestern Kenya are, however, likely to experience near-average to below-average pic.twitter.com/uSUJFFi4fj

- Kenya Met Department (@KenyaMetService) December 4, 2018

The weatherman however said poor crop performance is expected despite the rainy season.

This the weatherman attributes to poor rainfall experienced in the previous months.

Water levels at the Turwel and Seven Folks hydroelectric power generating dams are expected to remain the same, the statement added.

On Tuesday, Nairobians woke up to a wet city after rains throughout the night.