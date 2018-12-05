Nigeria: Buhari Urges Peace in Warring Cross River Communities

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has called for peace in warring four communities in Biase Local Council Area of Cross River State.

The fight in the communities bordering Abia State, has claimed many lives, injured some and displaced many residents.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu yesterday, the president urged the people to allow law and order to prevail.

He said: "Our communities must be ready to live together in peace, since no development can take place in an atmosphere of recurring violence."

Buhari, who commended the state government for the steps taken so far to bring peace to the areas, also lauded the state police command for speedily mobilising its personnel to the affected communities to contain the crisis.

He urged all stakeholders to cooperate and ensure that lasting peace is returned to the affected areas.