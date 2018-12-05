4 December 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Taekwondo - Three Represent Rwanda at Kenya Open

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

Three players departed Kigali on Tuesday evening where they are set to represent the country at the 2018 Kenya Open Taekwondo Championship.

The two-day event starts on Wednesday through Thursday.

According to Rwanda Taekwondo Federation (RTF), the three players were selected based on their outstanding performance at this year's Ambassador's Cup in October.

"The competition is crucial in the trio's preparations for next year's qualifiers of the 2020 Olympic Games," said Placide Bagabo, the RTF president.

They include national team captain Benon Kayitare, Jean Paul Sekanyambo, and Mussa Twizeyimana.

Rwanda

Rwanda's Kagame Shrewdly Leverages Influence on the African Stage

Rwanda's Paul Kagame is concluding the most consequential presidency of the African Union since the formative years of… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.