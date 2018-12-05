Rwanda: Taekwondo - Three Represent Rwanda at Kenya Open

Three players departed Kigali on Tuesday evening where they are set to represent the country at the 2018 Kenya Open Taekwondo Championship.

The two-day event starts on Wednesday through Thursday.

According to Rwanda Taekwondo Federation (RTF), the three players were selected based on their outstanding performance at this year's Ambassador's Cup in October.

"The competition is crucial in the trio's preparations for next year's qualifiers of the 2020 Olympic Games," said Placide Bagabo, the RTF president.

They include national team captain Benon Kayitare, Jean Paul Sekanyambo, and Mussa Twizeyimana.