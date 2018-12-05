Nigeria: DSS Parades Woman Impersonating Buhari's Wife

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday paraded one Amina Mohammed for allegedly impersonating the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari.

DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya, while parading the suspect at the DSS Headquarters in Abuja, said Mohammed defrauded unsuspecting Nigerians.

He said Amina Mohammed impersonated Aisha Buhari to defraud one Alexander Chika Okafor (aka Chicason) of N150 million.

"The woman who is being paraded has adopted various aliases and used the same false identities to defraud several unsuspecting persons before she was discovered."

He said,"Amina Mohammed, also known as Justina Oluoha, Amina Villa had on November 22, 2017, paraded herself as the First Lady of Kogi State.

"She used the false identity to evade protocol and scrutiny thus gaining unauthorized access into the Villa and particularly the residence of the First Lady and wife of the president, Hajia Aisha Buhari.

"She took advantage of the fact that personalities as First Ladies, Ministers and certain categories of officials are not taken through rigorous protocol and security checks at the Villa posts.

"Investigation has revealed that the First Lady was away on Lesser Hajj and not in the Villa during the period.

"Okafor had complained that he was fleeced of over N150 million in respect of a Court of Appeal property in Lagos which Amina had promised to help him buy through the First Lady.

"The property was said to have been part of those under the Presidential Implementation Committee on Lease of Federal Government Properties.

"Investigation has shown that this unholy enterprise is not to the knowledge of the First Lady. What Amina simply did was to use the First Lady's name and Office as bait to lure and defraud her victims," he said.

Responding to questions from journalists the suspect said, "The DSS did not arrest me, I came here on their invitation. I am not a fraudster, the sisters of the First Lady is involved in this business. I cannot accept this allegation."

She added that, "The former SGF, Babachir Lawal is involved in this fraud. Mariatu Aisha's sister is involved. I did not dupe Chikason because he usually gives bribe to buy federal government property.

She added that, "The Directors in the ministry have been involved in getting bribe before bidding is concluded."

"I cannot allow anybody to put me to shame to the whole world," she said.