Nigeria: DSS Arrests Fake 'Aisha Buhari', 'Kogi First Lady' for Fleecing Man of N150 M Over Govt Property

A mild drama ensued at the Headquarters of the Department of State Services on Monday when the agency paraded a middle-aged woman it accused of impersonating Aisha Buhari and using her name and office to defraud a businessman to the tune of N150 million over a federal government landed property in Lagos.

The Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, who read a text of the offence allegedly committed by the woman, also known as Amina Mohammed, Justina Oluoha and Amina Villa, could hardly finish his briefing when the suspect screamed on top of her voice, claiming that she was not alone and that the claim against her was false.

According to her, a former secretary to the government of the federation, an unnamed sister to the wife of the president and many other top officials of the Presidency, particularly directors under the Presidential Implementation Committee on Lease of Federal Government Property in Lagos, were also involved in the offence for which she was paraded by the DSS.

"It is a lie. I am not alone in this matter. Babachir is involved; Aisha's sister is also in the game as well as many directors. Chicarson is also involved because he has been buying federal government houses in Lagos and these people know him very well in the business," the suspect kept shouting to the discomfort of DSS operatives, who tried to caution her.

But the DSS in a prepared text read by Afunanya, accused the woman of having an unauthorised access to the Presidential Villa and using the office of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari and engaging in fraudulent act.

According to the DSS Spokesman, the woman had previously used her false identities to defraud many unsuspecting persons until she was discovered on November 22, 2018, when she paraded herself as the First Lady of Kogi State and gained access to the Villa.

Afunanya said: "The suspect used her false identity to evade protocol and scrutiny thus gaining unauthorised access into the Villa and particularly, the residence of the First Lady and Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari. She took advantage of the fact that personalities such as first ladies, ministers and certain categories of officials are not taken through rigorous protocols and security checks at the Villa Posts.

"What may even surprise you is that Amina, whose phone number is registered as Amina Villa, had on the same day invited one Dr. Alexander Chika Okafor (aka Chicason) into the Villa wherein she made him believe the invitation was at the instance of the First Lady. Investigation reveals that the First Lady was away on a Lesser Hajj and not in the Villa during the period.

"Dr. Okafor complained that he was fleeced of over N150 million in respect of a Court of Appeal property in Lagos, which Amina had promised to help him buy through the First Lady. The property was said to have been part of those under the Presidential Implementation Committee on Lease of the Federal Government Properties.

"Investigation has shown that this unholy enterprise is not to the knowledge of the First Lady. What Amina simply did was to use the First Lady's name and office as a bait to lure and defraud her victims," Afunanya explained.

It was unclear as at Monday if the woman was part of the suspects, who allegedly plunged Mrs. Buhari's Aide-de-Camp into trouble, leading to his arrest and detention by the police over claims by the woman that he had collected billions of Naira from persons using her name and office.

Not much has been heard of the embattled ADC since he was first arrested and detained by the top echelon of the Nigeria Police Force and later transferred the DSS for further interrogation.