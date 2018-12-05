Nigeria: DSS Nabs Impersonator of Aisha Buhari

The Department of State Services (DSS) has nabbed one suspect for allegedly impersonating the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari.

The suspect, who reportedly bears Amina Mohammed, also known as Justina Oluoha and Amina Villa ,is accused of defrauding several unsuspecting persons before she was apprehended.

The DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said "Amina Mohammed, had on 22nd November, 2017, paraded herself as the First Lady of Kogi State. She used the false identity to evade protocol and scrutiny thus gaining unauthorised access into the Villa and particularly the residence of the First Lady and Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari".

He noted that the said Amina "took advantage of the fact that personalities such as First Ladies, Ministers and certain categories of officials are not taken through rigorous protocol and security checks at the Villa posts and gained access to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa and used the Office of the First Lady to engage in a fraudulent act.

"What may even surprise you is that Amina, whose phone number is registered with the name, Amina Villa had on the said date, invited one Dr. Alexander Chika Okafor (aka Chicason) into the Villa wherein she made him believe the invitation was at the instance of the First Lady".

"Investigation has revealed that the First Lady was away on Lesser Hajj and not in the Villa during the period. Dr. Okafor had complained that he was fleeced of over N150 million in respect of a Court of Appeal property in Lagos, which she had promised to help him buy through the First Lady. The property was said to have been part of those under the Presidential Implementation Committee on Lease of Federal Government Properties."

The DSS spokesperson also noted that investigation has shown that this unholy enterprise is not to the knowledge of the First Lady as what Amina simply did was to use the First Lady's name and Office as bait to lure and defraud her victims.

The DSS further advised members of the public to be wary of individuals or groups that drop names and offices of high government officials to defraud them.

Meanwhile, Amina, who did not deny committing the crime, alleged that some highly placed individuals and sister to the wife of the president were involved.