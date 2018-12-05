South Africa: Massive Fire Engulfs Cape Town Synagogue

A massive fire has engulfed the Beit Midrash Morasha synagogue in Sea Point, Cape Town.

Theo Lane, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue services, said: "Just before 23:00 [on Tuesday] Fire and Rescue responded to a synagogue that was alight in Arthur's Road, Sea Point. Twenty-two firefighters, four fire engines, one areal appliance and a rescue vehicle responded to the incident. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire at this stage is undetermined."

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) said: "Our heartfelt prayers are with Rabbi [Sam] Thurgood and the entire congregation.

"The SAJBD (Cape Council) can confirm on behalf of the synagogue that there are no injuries and investigators report no signs of foul play at this stage and await the outcome of a full investigation," said Rael Kaimowitz, chairperson of the Cape SAJBD.

"The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services need to be thanked for their bravery as they battle this blaze.

"We know that every effort is being made to save any holy books and religious articles. Once we have more information, we will post further updates on our Facebook Page."

More to follow.

