Tanzania: CCM Secretary General Faults Membe

Geita — CCM Secretary General Bashiru Ally has said he is not new to his position as former Foreign Affairs minister Bernard Membe has claimed.

He said he was new to "the Team Lowassa and the Team Membe" and not new to the party regulations.

He was addressing reporters after meeting Geita Regional CCM Executive Council members.

He said he met CCM cadres such as Mr Nape Nnauye, Mr Hussein Bashe and Ms Hawa Ghasia and that it would be within the party procedures for him to meet Mr Membe.

"I don't want to accuse him. I want his pieces of wisdom as he was once the Mtama MP in Lindi, where we are struggling with cashews and fighting 'kangomba [a system that involves buying cashew nuts out of an official system]'. Let him come and give me wisdom. We don't farmers to be exploited."

Meanwhile, CCM Secretary General Bashiru Ally praised former Prime Minister Edward Lowasa, who is a Chadema cadre, for being a gentleman, a straightforward person.

He said Mr Membe should learn from Mr Lowassa on wisdom.