Tanzania: At Least 10 Nurses Reprimanded for Breaching Job Ethics

Kibaha — At least ten nurses from different areas of health sector have been reprimanded in the past three years over provision of services contrary to laid-down ethical guidelines.

In several other cases, the Tanzania Nursing and Midwifery Council revealed,decisions will be made and punishment meted any time from now.

The Registrar of the Tanzania Nursing and Midwifery Council, Ms Agness Mtawa, made the comments on Monday, December 3, this year, in Kibaha Town, where the general meeting of the council took place.

Besides the reprimand, Mtawa said 15 cases involving midwives and nurses have been reported to the police. They involved forgery of certificates, including licences,midwives and nurses.

Earlier, the chairman of the council, Reverend Abner Mathube,said the meeting had brought together 80 participants from all regions in the country.

Reverend Mathubesaid the main goal of holding the meeting was to remind participants of their obligations.

Some participants said the main challenge they had been facing was the non-observance of job ethics by some nurses.

"The nurses work on behalf of others. So, this area needs monitoring of the highest level," says Alhaji Ahmed Chibwana, Mtwara Region's head nurse.