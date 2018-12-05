Zimbabwe: Uncollected Refuse a Heath Time Bomb in Masvingo

document

Masvingo residents have raised grave concern over the increase in heaps of uncollected refuse and resurfacing of illegal waste bump sites in the town's central business district (CBD) and its surrounding locations which is now a threat to people's health. A community survey carried out by Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD) Action for Accountability Group (AAGs) revealed that, the amount of uncollected refuse is not only drastically increasing but has now become part and parcel of that which defines and characterizes the environment in Masvingo Urban as the City Council has been failing to collect mounting refuse for weeks.

The AAGs expressed that, there are garbage piling at Tsungai business complex, around Glow Petroleum Service Station and at Bucho Internet cafe opposite PSMAS in Robertson Street. The residents expressed their worry over health issues urging the council to prioritize human well-being "The situation here is pathetic, refuse bins can go for two to three weeks without being collected in Mucheke Rank, Mucheke high density suburbs and at Chitima Market. Council refuse collection timetable is no longer followed, pampers and other garbage are found everywhere and this has created breeding grounds for bacteria especially now that the rains have started falling" said a Mucheke resident.

COTRAD Action Accountability Groups who engaged the city council were told that, two of the three refuse trucks are grounded, however the council management is working around the clock to rectify the problem. "We urged the authority management to act swiftly to revamp and repair the broken down refuse trucks and quickly combat the problem" said one AAG leader. COTRAD also encourages residents to confidently engage public officials at all levels to present their issues of concern.

Source: Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD)