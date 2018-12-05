South Africa: Rare English Q'uran Goes On Auction

Photo: jellyfishtree/Instagram

The extremely rare first English translation of the Q'uran. It was published anonymously in London in 1647.

An extremely rare edition of one of the first Q'urans to be translated into English is currently available on an online auction site called JellyFish Tree.

According to a tweet by JellyFish Tree, the auction is set to end on Wednesday. The reserve for the English version of the Muslim religious text is set at $800, which is about R12 000. There are currently no bids.

JellyFish Tree has listed the book as The Alcoran of Mahomet, Translated out of Arabique into French; by the Sieur Du Ryer, Lord of Malezair, and Resident for the King of France, at Alexandria. And Newly Englished,....... (The Koran, 1st English Edition, 1649). The Friel Copy.

In an Abdullah Yusuf Ali Memorial lecture delivered in Kuala Lumpur in December 14, 2009, MA Sherif described the book as the first English version to be inspired by the French translation by Andre du Ryer. It was published anonymously in London in 1647. It is believed that the author chose to remain unknown as the publication of the Q'uran at the time in England was regarded as blasphemous.

The action house, in an Instragram post, described the book as having worn boards. It said it had been handled and shelved by JellyFish Tree with the utmost respect.

"We are unlikely to come across this edition of the sacred book ever again. We hope it will find its way into the hands of those who respect it," the post read.

Source: News24