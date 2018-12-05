Ghana: Chinese Language to Be Taught At Oxford International School

Kumasi — All is set for the Chinese government to build a language library at the New Oxford International School, to teach the Chinese language on a non-scoring basis at basic schools in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The Chinese government has reached an advanced stage of discussion with the school's authorities and the Ghana Education Service to allow for pupils to be taught the language.

A team of Chinese teachers are also on standby to take pupils through the basics of the language.

Mr Wang Shi Ting, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, gave the hint on Wednesday, when he presented 50 desktop computers, 20 printers and 20 UPS to the school to promote the teaching and learning of ICT.

The Ambassador said China was the next dominant force in the world and it was important that Ghanaian students took the language seriously in order not to be left behind.

Mr Ting also presented two books written by the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, on how to run a country effectively and break out of poverty.

The book also outlines the secret of the Chinese success story and how other countries can learn from it.

He emphasised that the key to the success story of China was education and urged the pupils to take their studies seriously.

The Founder of the New Oxford International School, Mr Paul Kwame Boateng, expressed appreciation to the Chinese government for sponsoring two students from the school to China on a cultural exchange programme.

He said the school was ready to embrace the teaching and learning of the Chinese language.

The school, which already has 40 desktop computers at its computer laboratory, is aiming to help each child own a computer.