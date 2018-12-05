Ghana: NCA Develops Regulatory Framework for Operation of Television White Space

The National Communications Authority (NCA), has developed a regulatory framework for the operation of a new technology called Television White Space (TVWS).

The technology is expected to serve scarcely populated areas and connect to homes and institutions the technology would link remote area through a broadband signal that is capable of handling multiple devices as well as reporting large amounts of data across long distance.

The Chairman of NCA, Mr Kwaku Sakyi-Addo stated these at a workshop that brought together policymakers, regulators, private sector leaders and academia to discuss the contribution of TVWS in advancing digital inclusion.

It was jointly organised by Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) and Internet Society Ghana Chapter in Accra yesterday.

He said the framework which has been submitted to government for approval would as well improve the communication experience of Ghanaian consumers who were growing more and more dependent on the internet as a means of communication and as a link to other resources for everyday life.

Deputy Minister of Communications, Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei said government was vigorously pursuing its digitalisation agenda with the aim to transform the country into knowledge based economy.

He noted that government through the Ministry of Communications had introduced various e-applications to enhance the delivery of its citizens.

"An e-workspace solution is being implemented across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to support seamless communication, improve productivity and ensure transparency and accountability.

The Ghana Post GPS implementation has also seen thousands of households being given digital identity for easy delivery of items to them. The paperless port system has also ensured an unprecedented accountability at the port," he said.

Mr Odotei said government through the Ministry has built a robust Information Communications and Technology (ICT) infrastructure and a fibre optic backbone in the Eastern Corridor.

He explained that the fibre optic has been constructed to connect 27 districts and towns in order to facilitate the provision of services.

The President of Internet Society Ghana Chapter (ISOC), Mr Marcus Adomey said ISOC promote the development of the internet as a global technical infrastructure, a resource to enrich people's lives and a force for good in society.