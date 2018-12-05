Ghana: MMDCEs Election Slated for June 2021 - Minister

If all goes as planned, the next batch of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) will be popularly elected on multi-partisan basis in June/July 2021 when the term of office of the current MMDCEs expires.

Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, announced this on Thursday in Accra, at the launch of the 70th Annual New Year School and Conference (ANYSC).

"It is my expectation that the New Year School will spend some time on this to seek a 'Yes' vote for this significant decentralisation milestone to consolidate our democratic governance."

The election of MMDCEs was one of the promises in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2016 manifesto.

The 2019 edition of the ANYSC is slated for January 14th to 17th.

It is being organised by the School of Continuing and Distance Education, College of Education, University of Ghana, under the theme: "Building Strong Institutions for Democratic Consolidation in Ghana".

The ANYSC was introduced in 1948, and brings together people from all walks of life to deliberate on topical issues of national and international interest.

Hajia Mahama said the government through her ministry was rolling out a programme to have MMDCEs elected on a universal adult suffrage basis.

To this end, the ministry has developed a national roadmap which is under implementation to have MMDCEs elected in 2021.

She said the ministry has consulted all key stakeholders in the country on the best possible ways of having local leaders elected on partisan basis.

The Minister said the only obstacle which the roadmap was left with was working with key institutions to clear amend Article 55(3) of the 1992 constitution.

The article, which is an entrenched article, states that "Subject to the provisions of this article, a political party is free to participate in shaping the political will of the people, to disseminate information on political ideas, social and economic programmes of a national character; and sponsor candidates for election to any public office other than to the District Assemblies or lower local government units."

Hajia Mahama said an amendment to this article is critical if MMDCEs would be elected on partisan basis through a Universal Adult Suffrage system.

"As an entrenched Article, a national Referendum is required for it to be amended. As draft bill for amendment of the Article has been approved by Cabinet and sent to the Speaker of Parliament who has sent it to the Council of State for advice.

The Council of State has given its advice and the Attorney General has since gazzetted the Bill," she stated.

She said the Constitution requires six months to elapse after the gazzetting process before the Referendum.

She said that the ministry was collaborating with key institutions including the Electoral Commission, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government, Information Services Department and Civil Society Organisations to ensure that the public was adequately sensitised to have a successful referendum in September 2019 alongside the District Assemblies election.

GNA