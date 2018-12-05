Ghana: 'Take Advantage of Opportunities in Railway Sector'

The Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power Authority, Mr. Fred Oware has admonished operators in the logistics and haulage sub-sector to see government's efforts at revamping the ailing railway sector as an opportunity to their business rather than a threat.

According to him, even though an efficient rail system in the country could pose some threats to some aspects of the industry, the opportunities that would come with it far outweigh it.

"It is therefore important that players in the industry reposition themselves in order to be able to take advantage of the new opportunities it would present," he added.

Mr. Oware who spoke to the Ghanaian Times on the sidelines of the media launch of the 20th anniversary celebration of Jonmoore International in Accra said the coming on board the railway transport would enhance competition in the logistics sector.

"There is going to be enhanced competition and therefore you must not only rely your trucks but also invest in technology which allows you to communicate with your business partners in a manner that gives them control over the logistics business as well as other allied businesses," he emphasised.

Mr. Oware who is also the board chairman of Jonmoore International Limited explained that the haulage and logistics sector would continue to play a critical role in the economy of the country for as long as there was increase in the volume of business in any such economy as that of Ghana.

"I see railways as coming to compliment the logistics business especially for Saharian countries like the French speaking who do not have access to ports and so long as we offer good services at our ports, I see increase volumes of business for the country generally," he added.

Touching on the company, he said from a very humble beginning, the company had grown to become one that had the capacity to compete with other international logistics companies operating on the continent.

The Chief Executive Officer of Jonmoore International, Mr. Hilton John Mitchell noted that the anniversary offered them the opportunity to reflect on their past and also to re-strategise for the future.

He said the company had come far from a small start-up business in Tema, to a huge company doing big things from its small space here in Ghana.

Mr. Mitchell explained that the company was established as a specialised project logistics service provider in 1995, however, in 1998 it was rebranded and expanded into a transport and project logistics company offering specialised and standard transport services.

He said the company's commitment to providing world class transport and logistics services for the past 20years was testimony to their confidence in the transport and logistics industry and its contributions to national development.