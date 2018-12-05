Ghana: Ministry of Chieftaincy Urged to Fund Workshop for Kingmakers

Koforidua — The President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Osaagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has urged the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to as a matter of urgency source funds to organise workshops to educate kingmakers on their roles as enshrined in the Chieftaincy Act of 2008, Act 759 and other enactments.

According to him, some kingmakers have made the election of a chief their main source of livelihood, and as a result foment trouble with the avowed aim of destooling a chief to enable them 'sell the stool' to the highest bidder in the event of any vacancy.

Osaagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin made the call at the end of year general meeting, organised by the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Regional Coordinating Director, Members of Parliament, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) were present at the occasion.

Osaagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin stated that chiefs could not be absolved from the problem of rampant chieftaincy disputes in the country.

He asked the security agencies to ensure the safety of chiefs in the region, since they were vulnerable to attacks.

Speaking on the construction of a two-storey office complex for the house, Osaagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin said the project has come to a standstill because of financial constraints, and called on Municipal, District Chief Executives (MDCEs) and Members of Parliament in the region to assist in completing the project.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour expressed worry about chieftaincy disputes that were negatively affecting development in the region.

He appealed to the people to unite towards the development of the region.

Mr Darfour asked kingmakers and royal families to work together to promptly choose rightful heirs to stools, to prevent disputes, some of which were violent, and lead to loss of life and property.

The Dean of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region, Mr Richmond Amponsah explained that even though the region has been peaceful, there were pockets of chieftaincy disputes thereby retarding development.

He urged the regional house of chiefs to expedite action on chieftaincy disputes to bring progress to the region.

Mr Amponsah asked MDCEs to remain neutral in chieftaincy issues,

saying "this will pave way for development of respective Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies," and advised the MDCEs to involve chiefs in development.