Ghana: Kotoko, Ashgold for Jak Cup

Ghanaian heavyweights, Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold will lock horns on December 20, 2018, at the Baba Yara Stadium in the maiden edition of the John Agyekum Kufuor Cup match.

The match is part of celebrations to mark the 80th birthday of the former President, John Agyekum Kufuor.

The charity match, organized by Primeval Media under the JAK Foundation, look to raise funds for the various developments in leadership projects.

The funds raised from the match would be channelled to various JAK Foundation projects and additional $5million allocated to the construction of an ultra-modern Centre for Leadership and Governance at the University of Ghana.

The Elephants and Porcupine Warriors would renew their feisty rivalry come December 30, as they look to gain the bragging rights as the Ashanti regional giants this year.

In another development, Asante Kotoko will move from Accra to Aburi in the Eastern region to continue preparations ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup opener.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently in the capital, where they have lined up a friendly with Tema based Inter Allies tomorrow.

The team will leave Accra for the Eastern region on the same day to continue with their outline for the CAF Confederations Cup.

"The team will play Inter Allies in a friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3:30 PM on Wednesday, and drive straight to Aburi in the Eastern region, after the match, for another training camp," Director of Communications, Samuel Sarfo Duku (Esq), confirmed to asantekotokosc.com yesterday.

The Club's campaigning in the Eastern region is expected to provide them with the right weather for a possible trip to East Africa.

"Asante Kotoko will also play the Black Meteors on Sunday, December 9, 2018, and return to Aburi to continue with their preparations until they fly to either Kenya or Djibouti on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, for the first leg match."