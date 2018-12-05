Zimbabwe: War Vets Endorse ED

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association has endorsed President Mnangagwa for the 2023 harmonised elections in a show of confidence in his leadership.

The association affirmed its appreciation of the work being done by the Presidium and dissociated itself from the renegade ex-combatants that have joined the MDC-Alliance and were co-ordinating a march to Munhumutapa Building to hand over a petition to President Mnangagwa.

ZNLWVA secretary-general Cde Victor Matemadanda said war veterans being the bedrock and foundation of the State of Zimbabwe could not be seen doing the inconceivable and pitting themselves against President Mnangagwa, their patron.

He made the remarks during a media briefing to outline the association's resolutions to be presented at the Zanu-PF's National Conference set for Esigodini, Matabeleland South province, next week.

"ZNLWVA as patroned by His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is guided by the vision and policies being expanded by the President as leader of the revolutionary party Zanu-PF," he said.

"ZNLWVA endorses and supports Government initiatives and policies on the financial stabilisation programme and on Command Agriculture as an effort towards restoring food security in the country and reclaim the bread basket status to the country."

Cde Matemadanda said the association dissociated itself from a section of Kwekwe war veterans that have crossed the floor to join the opposition MDC-Alliance and purporting to be representing all war veterans.

He said they further dissociated themselves from another section of Harare war veterans who had been organising through social media a march to Munhumutapa Building to hand over a petition to President Mnangagwa.

"The President is our patron we cannot co-ordinate through social media and march to hand over anything to him when he agrees to meet us whenever we ask for a meeting.

"Further, we have met the President and the VPs three times since November last year and our grievances have been aired to the President."

Cde Matemadanda also lashed out at some war veterans that were moving around with the former first lady Grace Mugabe saying they have now teamed up to pretend they wanted to present their queries to the President, yet they were pushing for their reactionary agenda.

Most of these, said Cde Matemadanda, were working in cahoots with the MDC-Alliance or National Patriotic Fronted allegedly fronted by the former first family.

"The six war veterans from Kwekwe who joined MDC-Alliance, while it is their democratic right to associate with a party of their choice they cannot claim to represent any other person as the War Veterans Act is clear on who and how one can represent other war veterans," he said.

"They are a group that was deployed by those who were fighting the ascendancy of Cde ED to any higher post. It is a group deployed to fight Cde ED from the early 1990s."

Cde Matemadanda said it was important for their membership to know that while all along this group had pretended to be in Zanu-PF they have become clear reactionaries by joining the MDC-Alliance.

"They have turned their backs on the revolution and the revolutionary party in search of reactionary ideals," he said.