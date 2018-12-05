Zimbabwe: Treat Chronic Diseases for Free, Says Zanu-PF

The Zanu-PF Mashonaland West province has resolved that chronic conditions such as cancer and diabetes should be treated free of charge.

The party's Mashonaland West Provincial Inter-District Conference held in Chinhoyi on Sunday also endorsed President Mnangagwa as the party's candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections.

Presenting the resolutions, acting provincial secretary for administration Cde Mary Chikoka-Mliswa said terminal conditions such as cancer should be prioritised as they were now the leading cause of death in Zimbabwe.

"This resolution came through from the women and they are saying chronic diseases such as cancer, hypertension and diabetes are terminal conditions and therefore treatment should be free," she said.

The province also resolved that Government should enforce laws that protect women's rights to land after the death of a spouse.

Thee youth and women's leagues also recommended the inclusion of their representatives in land committees.

"We resolved that Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa is the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF."

The resolutions will make part of the province's leadership presentations during next week's Annual People's Conference in Esigodini, Matabeleland South.

Provincial chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said the resolutions were the basis for policy formulation in Government.

"As the ruling party we should take this platform seriously as this informs the policies that are later implemented in Government," he said.

"As we prepare for the Annual People's Conference in Esigodini we should ensure that as a province we are organised and disciplined."

Zanu-PF will hold its People's Conference from December 10 to 15 where key issues affecting Zimbabweans are discussed.

Youths and women also called for increased participation in mining through special grants.

Cde Ziyambi thanked the people of Mashonaland West province for coming in their numbers to the maiden "Thank You Rally" at Murombedzi Growth Point in Zvimba a fortnight ago.

He called on the party to work hard to retain constituencies such as Kadoma Central, Kariba, Chinhoyi and Norton that were lost to the opposition MDC-Alliance and an independent candidate.

Delegates also implored Government to come up with measures to address commodity shortages and unjustified price hikes.