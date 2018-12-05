Zimbabwe: Mayor Up for Stealing Drought Relief Maize

Bindura Mayor Councillor Carlos Tokyo and three other MDC-Alliance councillors on Monday appeared in court for allegedly stealing 5 tonnes of drought relief maize at Tendai Hall, Chipadze in Bindura.

The quartet appeared before magistrate Ms Msipa Maria facing theft charges and were remanded out of custody to December 11 for allocation of trial date.

The other three are councillors Friday Mutata Chigwande (Ward 4), Oliver Mukombwe (Ward 6) and Tongai Jack (Ward 7).

They are represented by lawyer Mr Obey Shava.

Prosecutor Mr Ngoni Kaseke alleged that on October 9 this year, Fradreck Nhaka who is project officer for Bindura North MP Kenneth Musanhi tasked Clemence Edari to receive 150x50kg bags of maize from the Grain Marketing Board in Bindura.

The maize was part of the drought relief allocation for MPs in Mash Central and was to be distributed to vulnerable people in Wards 4, 5 and 11.

The complainant, Mr Patrick Masango, Zanu-PF councillor for Ward 11, went to receive the maize for Musanhi at Tendai Hall and handed over the consignment to a security guard for safekeeping.

On October 11, the accused went to Tendai Hall and approached a security guard informing him that had come to collect 100x50kg bags of maize to distribute in their respective wards.

It is alleged that the accused signed for the maize and collected it without the complainant's consent. The accused loaded the maize into a truck and drove off.

The maize was worth $1 950.