Somalia: Soma, Simha, Swj, Nusoj & Map Strongly Condemn the Wounding of Somali Journalist

We the undersigned media associations in Somalia are deeply saddened to learn that Mr. Ismail Sheikh Khalifa, a Somali veteran journalists and media rights activist has been seriously wounded in car bomb blast in Mogadishu.

Mr. Ismail Sheik Khalifa has been hurt and injured when a bomb concealed in his car was detonated remotely in Waberi district of Mogadishu and he is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

We extend our prayers for his speedy healthy recovery.

We strongly condemn in the strongest term this worrying act of attempting the lives of innocent a Somali journalist.

We therefore call on the Somali authorities and all the media stakeholders to spare no effort in further improving the protecting the safety journalists and the freedom of expression.