4 December 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Soma, Simha, Swj, Nusoj & Map Strongly Condemn the Wounding of Somali Journalist

Tagged:

Related Topics

We the undersigned media associations in Somalia are deeply saddened to learn that Mr. Ismail Sheikh Khalifa, a Somali veteran journalists and media rights activist has been seriously wounded in car bomb blast in Mogadishu.

Mr. Ismail Sheik Khalifa has been hurt and injured when a bomb concealed in his car was detonated remotely in Waberi district of Mogadishu and he is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

We extend our prayers for his speedy healthy recovery.

We strongly condemn in the strongest term this worrying act of attempting the lives of innocent a Somali journalist.

We therefore call on the Somali authorities and all the media stakeholders to spare no effort in further improving the protecting the safety journalists and the freedom of expression.

Somalia

KQ Puts Off Direct Flights to Mogadishu Indefinitely

Kenya Airways has postponed the launch of its direct flight from Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.