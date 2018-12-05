Nigeria: Housewife Cuts 12-Yr-Old Houseboy With Razor Blade, Pours Hot Water On Him

A 32-year-old housewife, Abimbola Oreoluwa, has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, Ondo State Command, for inflicting razor blade injuries and pouring hot water on her 12-year-old houseboy.

The suspect was arrested following complaints from a good samaritan of the alleged maltreatment of the houseboy.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect inflicted series of injuries on the little boy with razor blade and poured hot water on him, accusing him of stealing.

Parading the suspect, the State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Pedro Awili, said Abimbola was found of battering her little house boy whenever he offended her.

"Our investigation revealed that the boy is from the Benin Republic and the woman got him through his master in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

"He brought him as a houseboy and paid N120, 000 to his master. We are going to arrest the man in Abeokuta because this is a case of a child abuse and human trafficking.

"The woman has been maltreating the boy. She doesn't allow him to go to school, she seriously abuses the boy by beating him up for any little mistake he made," he said.

The commandant appealed "to those engaging the services of house helps to treat them as their own children and desist from engaging underaged children as house help or face the full wrath of the law.

"If you know that to beat up your house help or inflict injuries on them, especially the underaged ones is your aim of engaging them, it is better to rethink and desist from such attitude.

"Parents need to know about the welfare of their children and know who to give them to if need be," he warned.

However, in an interview, the suspect confirmed that she poured hot water on him but for self-defence.

Abimbola said "He has been living with me for almost a year now and is found of destroying my properties, my car, my wears and many other things and also steals.

"I got him from one woman at Abeokuta and l didn't know he is from Cotonou. I told the woman that l needed someone as assistance and not a child like this.

"When the boy came, l told the woman that the boy is too small for me to accept, she said that l should just leave him that she will bring someone in two months. Since that time l have been calling her but she didn't show up.

She added that "what really happened, was self-defence, it wasn't intentional. He was trying to block me with an iron chair when the kettle l was holding with hot water poured on him when he wanted to run."