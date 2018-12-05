Sudan: Council of Ministers Launches Interior Electronic Payment Gate

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Muttaz Musa, Tuesday launched the Iinterior Ministry's electronic payment gate project, which is considered an integrated system for providing services to people in different procedures.

During his visit to the People's Services Complex in Khartoum, Musa stood on the progress achieved by the complex which is affiliated to the Passport and Civil Services Administration.

The council of Ministers has got satisfied on the accuracy of actions and quick dealings relating to issance of the national number, passports, driving licenses and other services.

Musa praised the electronic payment project and directed the concerned authorities to exert more efforts to support the move to the electronic government.

The electronic payment of the Interior Ministry comes in line with the state's strategy to facilitate the services and procedures for the people.