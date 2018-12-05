4 December 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Arab and African Youth Volunteer Initiative to Be Launched

Khartoum — The United Nations' Sudanese Association, in collaboration with the World Federation United Nations Associations, will inaugurate tomorrow (Wednesday) evening at the Friendship Hall in Khartoumthe Arab and African Youth Volunteers initiative.

Mubarak Yahiya, the Executive Director of the association, told SUNA that the objective of the initiative is to enhance and develop the youth capabilities and to qualify them to address their own issues and to contribute to the sustainable development in their homeland.

