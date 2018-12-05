Sudan: Industry State Minister Receives South African Ambassador

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Minisry of Industry and Trade, Dr. Abul-Bishr Abdul-Rahman, has affirmed existence of political will to enhance and to reactivate the economic and trade relations with the Republic of South Africa.

This came on Tuesday when he received at his office in ministry the Ambassador of South Africa to Khartoum, Francis Moloi.

The meeting discussed the economic, industry and trade cooperation between two countries and ways to reactivate the trade and industry agreement between Sudan and South Africa through organizing conferences, exhibitions, seminars and establishing investment companies by joining of private sector in two countries to benefit of investment chances in the agricultural, minerals and industrial fields.

The South African Ambassador described the relations of his country with Sudan as historical and deeply-rooted, welcoming the progress in the economic relations with Sudan.

He pointed out that Sudan is bestwed with tremendous agricultural and minerals resources, stressing the importance of of setting a program with a timetable to implement joint investment projects in the two countries, organizing economic and trade seminar with participation of the businessmen in the two countries to discuss ways of implementing joint project for the benefit of both Sudan and South Africa.

The Ambassadorsaid that the Republic of South Africa has long experience in establhing infrastructural projects, such as roads and water projects and welcomed the cooperation between Sudan and South Africa in the field of training, capacity building, execution of small and medium-scale enterprises.