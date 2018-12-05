4 December 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Four Slain By Armed Herders in West Darfur

Kulbus — Herders shot and killed four people and wounded another in Kulbus locality in West Darfur, on Sunday.

One of the relatives of the deceased told Radio Dabanga that camel herders accused the residents of Argud village of killing one of their comrades. His body was found near Argud.

The relative said that the villagers then asked the herders to inform the police. "The herders insisted that they hand over the alleged murderer. When the people told them that they knew the accused man and were unwilling to hand him over, the herders opened fire."

Mohamed Ahmed, his son El Dadi, Abakar Adam, and Yahya Eisa were killed. Another villager was injured.

